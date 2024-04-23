Listen Live
Black Florida Educator Teaches Anti-Black Principles | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 23, 2024

With all the issues that’ve come to light in wake of anti-CRT laws and the miseducation surrounding what Critical Race Theory is exactly, it’s disheartening to know that people are still out here using education to misguide the youth.

That seems to be the case with Kali Fontanilla, founder of a “Christian” K-12 online school that teaches “right-wing indoctrination” in response to “wokeness” taught in public schools.

Yeah. Right.

 

RELATED: State of the States: Wisconsin | The Amanda Seales Show

Amanda and Supreme had some things to say about it, in addition to addressing the overall trend of current “anti-Black” Black people altogether — looking right at you, Candance Owens! It’s a epidemic in itself that we took some time to break down for the loyal listeners out there. Peep game!

Listen to the latest on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

