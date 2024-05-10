Listen Live
‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime

Production for season seven will begin later this month in Chicago.

Published on May 10, 2024

Source: Showtime / The Chi

Fans of The Chi rejoice—the show is not done yet. The hit Showtime original series is getting a seventh season.

Deadline reports that Paramont+ and Showtime have renewed The Chi for a seventh season before the second-half premiere of season six on May 10.

The decision is a no-brainer following the success of season six of The Chi, which became the streamer’s most-viewed season ever, increasing nearly 25 percent from season five.

The website reports production for season seven will begin later this month in Chicago.

Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, spoke about the show’s renewal, adding, “Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America. On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

The Chi’s Journey To Season Seven Was A Rocky One

The series from Lena Waithe, under her Hillman Grad banner and executive produced by Common, tells the story of Southside Chicago residents whose lives become intertwined due to certain events that also bring them together and lead them to form bonds with each other.

In the previous seasons, we’ve seen the characters have to come together to deal with Douda (Curtis Cook), a local gangster who is making life miserable in all aspects for the Southside residents.

While The Chi has been fortunate to see a seventh season, the on-set drama surrounding former cast member Jason Mitchell almost derailed the show.

The powers that be decided to kill off Mitchell’s character in season three, and the show has thrived since then.

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

