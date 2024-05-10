Listen Live
Prime Video Announces Content Creator-Led Talk Show ‘Influenced’ Coming This Summer

Published on May 10, 2024

Prime Video's 'Influenced'

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

Ahead of Prime Video’s inaugural Upfronts presentation next week, the streaming company announced its releasing a 10 episode, content creator-led talk show titled “Influenced.” Read more about the upcoming series inside.

From Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios comes a first of its kind talk show, which aims to bridge the gap between social media and TV. “Influenced” is an evolution of the talk show format. It will be led by a panel of top content creators with varying spheres of influence and interest and features subject matter experts, whose businesses were built across mediums. It encompasses all topics from lifestyle to food, fashion, home design, travel, and beauty to entertainment, popular culture, mental health, spirituality, and wellness.

Prime Video plans to release 10 thirty-minute episodes co-hosted by popular social media personalities, Achieng Agutu, Eyal Booker, Tefi Pessoa, Taryn Delanie Smith, and Cyrus Veyssi.

Influenced is a blast! A show that perfectly combines the fun and relatable vibes of social media with the tips & takeaway of a 2024 version of a talk show,” said Sara Rea, Head of Unscripted Television at Hello Sunshine. “The hosts have so much chemistry – they will make you laugh, cry, and want to curl up on the couch with them, all in the span of a fast-paced half hour. In fact, some of the guests never wanted to leave, which speaks to the absolute joy that they bring to the screen.

The refreshing series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, and Elizabeth Sandorff for Hello Sunshine. Jill Van Lokeren serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“With our producing partner Hello Sunshine, we’re excited to refresh an enduring TV format,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Blending what’s topical and relevant on social with what’s comforting and familiar about television, we can’t thank our partners, creators, and guests enough for joining us in this joyful and enlightening experiment.”

Check out the hosts:

Be sure to tune into the show releasing August 1 to Prime Video.

Prime Video Announces Content Creator-Led Talk Show ‘Influenced’ Coming This Summer  was originally published on globalgrind.com

