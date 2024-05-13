The Bijou Star Files: Anita Baker Is Catching Mothers Day Rapture

CLOSE

ANITA BAKER CANCELS CONCERT AT LAST MINUTE …Sorry, Moms!!!

Some Anita Baker fans are scrambling for Mother’s Day gifts this morning after the singer had to pull the plug on her show in Atlanta just a few minutes before it was supposed to start. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Says She Prefers “Hit and Runs” Instead Of Marriage On ‘The Don Lemon Show’ (WATCH)

Whoopi Goldberg was spilling all the tea while appearing on ‘The Don Lemon Show.’ Read More

Moniece Slaughter Reveals Shaq Allegedly Cheated On Her With THESE Well-Known Women

Moniece Slaughter recently appeared on ‘Reality With The King’ and revealed Shaquille O’Neal cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. Read More

Diggin’ On You! Chilli Says Her Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Helped Her Overcome Her Fear Of THIS

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas sat down for an interview on ‘The Portia TV Show’ and shared dating Matthew Lawrence has made her no longer fear marriage. Read More

The OG Speaks! Stevie Wonder Weighs In On Drake And Kendrick Lamar’s Rap Beef (WATCH)

Stevie Wonder recently weighed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s intense rap beef. Read More

Bromance Dead? LeBron James Spotted Dancing To Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss (WATCH)

LeBron James was spotted two-stepping to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss ‘Not Like Us.’ Read More

DONALD TRUMP COUNTRIES EMPTY ASYLUMS INTO U.S. …Immigrants Like ‘Wonderful’ Hannibal Lecter

Donald Trump‘s got murderers on the mind … making a reference to fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter at a recent rally — to make a point about immigration. Read More

JERRY SEINFELD PROTEST AT COMMENCEMENT …Pro-Palestine Walk Out

Jerry Seinfeld‘s commencement speech got off to a rocky start … ’cause dozens of people walked out during his introduction — with many holding Palestinian flags. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY Baby RZA Turns 2 …THROW BIG PARTY FOR KIDS & ADULTS!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t about to let their son RZA and his little friends have all the fun celebrating his birthday. Read More

NYC BELT ATTACKER MOTHER TURNS IN SUSPECT In Strangling, Sexual Assault Case

The suspect in a terrifying choking and sexual assault — captured on camera — is in police custody, thanks to the man’s mother. Read More

DRAKE SECURITY TAKES DOWN ALLEGED TRESPASSER …Third One This Week

Toronto Police Service tells TMZ … they responded to Drake‘s house at 3:30 PM ET today and escorted a man off Drake’s property after he wouldn’t leave when told. We’re told they ticketed the man. Read More

NORTHERN LIGHTS AMAZING DISPLAY ALL OVER U.S.!!! Solar Storm Giveth, But Also Might Take Your Tech

Long before the 4th of July, the skies over America are filling with beautiful colors, courtesy of a massive solar storm — but before you get too awestruck by the beauty … Bill Nye the Science Guy has a warning. Read More

AOKI SIMMONS REACTS TO KIMORA’S EMBARRASSMENT… Over Kissing Older Man

The Simmons family mother-daughter standoff is getting more public … as Aoki appears to be firing back at her mom Kimora Lee Simmons for commenting about Aoki’s brief fling with much older restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Read More

Diddy’s Son King Combs Disses 50 Cent In New Song; Also Addresses Federal Agents Running In Los Angeles Home

Diddy’s son, King Combs is breaking his silence about the backlash his father has been receiving since being hit multiple was multiple sexual assault lawsuits. Read More

Southwest Airlines ‘Looking Into’ Video Of Woman Lying Down For Nap Inside Overhead Bin Before Takeoff

Southwest Airlines says they are “looking into” the viral video of a woman seen lying down for a nap inside of an overhead bin before takeoff. Read More

Queen Naija Stirs Debate After Telling Women To Leave Their Relationships If Their Man Doesn’t Propose Before 10 Years

Singer Queen Naija tells her man Clarence White, and other women listening, that she will leave him if he doesn’t propose before they spend 10 years together as boyfriend and girlfriend. Read More

Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Jane Doe Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims Woman Hasn’t Put Exact Time Or Place On Alleged Incident And Statute Of Limitations Expired

Diddy has filed a motion to dismiss one of his sexual assault lawsuits, particularly the one filed by a Jane Doe, as he claims the woman cannot put an exact time or place on the alleged incident and that the statute of limitations has expired. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Seemingly Responds To Amanda Seales’ Recent Criticism After Israel-Palestine Rant: ‘Some People Will Say They’re Your Friends But Constantly Be Hating Your Guts’

Tiffany Haddish is seemingly clapping back at fellow comedian-actress Amanda Seales, who criticized Haddish over her recent Israel-Palestine conflict commentary. Read More

Michigan Woman Found Living Inside Grocery Store Rooftop Sign

The woman had been living there for more than a year. Read More

Plies Gushes Over Dawn Staley After South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Joined Him On-Stage: ‘Best Moment Of My Career’

Rap star Plies isn’t shy about expressing his admiration for WNBA championship coach Dawn Staley . Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Says She ‘Can’t Wait To Be On Your TV’ Following News She Will Star In E! Docu-Series Produced By Her Dad

Hip-hop vet Snoop Dogg is producing a docu-series based on the life of his daughter Cori Broadus. Read More

The Game Unleashes On Rival Rick Ross In Diss Track ‘Freeway’s Revenge’: ‘You 12 Lemon Pepper Wings From A Heart Attack’

Another day, another rap beef. Read More

Nearly 400 early childcare professionals have pledged to call out as part of ‘A Day Without Child Care: A National Day of Action’

More than 200 daycare centers and early learning providers across 27 states and Washington, D.C., have pledged to close their doors Monday as their workers, joined by the parents they serve, go on strike. Read More

