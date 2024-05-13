The Irony: Clarence Thomas Complains He And His Wife Ginni Have Been Targeted By ‘Lies’ And ‘Negativity’

CLOSE

In an ironic twist, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — the longest-serving judge on the highest court in the land — publicly has complained that he and his wife have been subject to “negativity” and “lies” despite valid concerns about their documented conflicts of interest that have the potential to undermine democracy.

Thomas made his comments on Friday during a conference for judges in Alabama, according to the New York Times.

From the Times:

“My wife and I, the last two or three years, just the nastiness and the lies,” said Justice Thomas, who did not specify what he was referring to in addressing a full ballroom of lawyers and judges gathered for a judicial conference in Alabama. “There’s certainly been a lot of negativity in our lives, my wife and I, over the last few years, but we choose not to focus on it.”

The irony, of course, arises from the fact that Thomas and his wife are facing credible accusations of corruption involving lying.

For example, Thomas’ complaints came about eight months after he was shamed into finally revealing how billionaire Harlan Crow apparently bought him off with lavish and luxurious presents over the course of decades.

The conservative justice who helped vote down the same affirmative action policies that sent him to law school disclosed that, in 2022, Crow paid for private jet trips for Thomas to attend a speech in Texas and a vacation at Crow’s luxurious estate in New York. Thomas reportedly claimed in May that he needed to take private transportation gifted to him by Crow due to “increased security risk” after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Thomas also wrote that he “inadvertently omitted” from previous disclosure forms other ways that Crow seemingly bribed him by way of things like funding a life insurance policy for the judge’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, and multiple real estate transactions including one that involved a home for the judge’s mother.

It was in that context that Thomas complained of facing resulting “negativity” that critics might instead call demands for accountability from a judge expected to be impartial on the highest court in the nation.

Ginni Thomas, for her part, is alleged in far more than just being the recipient of a life insurance policy previously shrouded in secrecy.

The conservative activist is suspected of being involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election based on a debunked conspiracy theory of election fraud trumpeted by Trump and his faithful followers. Nearly two dozen text messages from Ginni Thomas sent to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appealing him to “stand firm” against the 2020 election results were among the evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 Committee during its series of public hearings.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” Ginni Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

There is also evidence that Ginni Thomas cheered on the insurrectionists via X, formerly Twitter, after she attended the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally that took place before violent protesters illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol building during what became a deadly siege on federal property.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that her opinion on the matter could influence her husband’s as the Supreme Court gets set to hear an appeal to grant Trump immunity from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution for an alleged conspiracy to affect the results of the 2020 election.

But tell us more about the “lies” and “negativity” Clarence Thomas and his wife have faced…

This is America.

