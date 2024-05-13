Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More

CLOSE

Jordan Peele’s next psychological horror film is titled HIM. The film, which originally went under the working title GOAT, will star Marlon Wayans and Kanye West, aka Ye’s former mannequin—oops, we mean girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Universal and Monkey Paw Productions announced the film will make its theatrical debut on Sept. 19, 2025. The Hollywood Reporter reports Justin Tipping will serve as director, while Peele will produce.

According to the website, Marlon Wayans will play “a legendary quarterback tasked with training a rising young athlete, played by Tyriq Withers, who goes to train at the aging athlete’s isolated compound.”

Per THR:

From Oscar winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost.

Tim Heidecker, comedian Jim Jefferies, Hip-Hop superstars Guapdad 4000, and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack will join Wayans and Fox in the cast.

This will also be the musician’s Hollywood debut.

Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the sci-fi series Limetown, will handle script duties; Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal Watson will join Peele as producers.

Peele has been hailed as one of the greatest horror film directors of all time (much to his dismay)following the success of his horror films Get Out, Us, and NOPE, so it should come as no surprise there is excitement bubbling.

Announcements around his films have become events, and the excitement around them following trailer releases has become next level.

Him is not the only title Peele will be a part of; there is still an untitled feature coming from him that he will be sitting in the director’s chair for.

We’re looking forward to seeing the first trailer and people doing the most trying to dissect it for clues.

