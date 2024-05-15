Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks

Absent from the Met Gala but not from slaying!

Published on May 15, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rihanna may have played hooky at this year’s Met Gala, but the Bajan beauty didn’t miss the chance to bless New York City with her effortless swag. The mother-of-two stepped out with her beau, A$AP Rocky, in tow, rocking not one but three looks that made us forget that we didn’t get a chance to see her in an eccentric jaw-dropping gown at the gala!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

For her first ensemble, Rihanna captivated us in a red Comme des Garçons creation. The outfit, featuring tulle sleeves, a black, floor-length train, and a daring thigh-high split, beautifully showcased the singer’s toned legs. She completed her look with Amina Muaddi strappy sandals and a black Gucci bag, adding her signature touch to the ensemble.

The “Umbrella” crooner accessorized her crimson look with matching lipstick, diamond jewelry, a Jacob & Co. Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Timepiece and bejeweled sunglasses. She wore her blond tresses straight with a side part.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rihanna Works 3 Fashion Looks in New York

A$AP Rocky accompanied his queen’s fly in a classic navy blue waist-length cardigan, black slacks, and black loafers. The pair looked dapper as they enjoyed a night out on the town, seemingly without kids.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

For her second look, Mama Rih honored her son Riot by carrying a clutch with his name on it. The Fenty Beauty CEO donned grey, baggy denim jeans that she paired with a silver, strapless, bustier top and covered with a faux fur stole.

She wore her usual blonde tresses and circular sunglasses. While we don’t know whether the beauty guru was on mommy duties, this outfit screamed relaxed yet fashionable and toddler-proof.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rih kept it cool for her final New York City slay in an all-black getup with a hood, jacket, and wide-leg pants. She topped this smooth look off with black circular sunshades and a jumbo, white Chanel bag.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 09, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

While her absence at the Met Gala was felt, we are happy that the entrepreneur is on the mend and still in her fashion bag. She was reportedly absent from the gala due to the flu.

We hope to see our girl grace the red carpet at next year’s Met Gala. Until then, this street style the queen is serving will do!

Rihanna Brings Back Blonde-Haired Bad Gyal RiRi In Las Vegas

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

