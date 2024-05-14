Listen Live
Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

Published on May 14, 2024

A foreign customer is seen happy to find the weed type he...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Recreational marijuana in Ohio has been a hot topic for years, and it looks like it could finally be on sale a bit earlier than expected.

According to FOX 8, The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review decided Monday that medical dispensaries that already operate could obtain a dual-use license that would enable them to start selling recreational marijuana as early as mid-June.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control may begin accepting license applications by the end of May, which could lead to recreational sales beginning within the next month.

Of course, none of this guarantees anything, but there’s cautious optimism brewing that legal marijuana purchases in Ohio could begin before summer officially kicks off.

From FOX 8:

Under Issue 2, it’s now legal in Ohio for those age 21 and older to possess up to 2 1/2 ounces of cannabis flower and up to 15 grams of extract. It also allows Ohioans to grow up to six cannabis plants per household, or up to 12 plants if there are two or more adults in the home.

Under the statute, Ohio’s recreational marijuana program must be fully implemented by Sept. 7, reported AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

