Listen Live
News

Cedar Point Employee Ran Over In Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets

Source: ChiccoDodiFC / Getty

A Cedar Point employee was run over in the amusement park’s parking lot and police are still looking for the person who did it.

The police report states that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

A witness told police they could hear the victim yelling for the driver of the Escalade to stop before they drove away.

From FOX 8:

The witness told police, he then ran up to the Escalade’s window and yelled at the driver to stop, and told the man behind the wheel that he had just run over someone. The witness said the driver would not look in his direction and kept driving. The witness was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

The police report states that the witness was able to snap a picture of the car and give it to police. According to FOX 8, the vehicle is registered to a woman who lives in Michigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today
Put-in-Bay scenery
10 photos

Cedar Point Employee Ran Over In Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Embraces Her Vietnamese Culture At 2024 Gold Gala

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close