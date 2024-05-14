CLOSE

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that Grammy Award winning saxophonist, David Sanborn, has passed away at the age of 78 years old after a battle with prostate cancer.

David Sanborn who crossed all musical genres, from R&B, Jazz, Pop and more passed away on Sunday according to a statement on his social media.

“It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6 time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn,” “Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.”

David Sanborn was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 however he continued to tour until his passing with concert scheduled into 2025.

David Sanborn was born on July 30, 1945, in Tampa. Fla, but was raised in Kirkwood, Mo., outside St. Louis. Stricken with childhood polio, the young Sanborn took up the saxophone ostensibly to improve his breathing and lung capacity. Instead, influenced by the jazz and R&B sounds of Ray Charles with David Fathead Newman, Jimmy McGriff with Hank Crawford, and local St. Louis blues and R&B figures, the instrument became a central part of his life. He released his first album, “Taking Off,” in 1975, which landed in the top 20 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. He went on to win six Grammy Awards, and RIAA-certified Gold albums and one Platinum album.