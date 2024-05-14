King Combs Came For 50 Cent In A Diss Track, Of Course, Fifty Responded

CLOSE

Social media strap King and Power Universe God, rapper 50 Cent, has never been known to back down from nothing or nobody. As a matter of fact it seems like he strives off of adversity. Another fact about 50 Cent is he isn’t a P. Diddy fan and has been taking social media shots at him in an increasing pace since Diddy has been caught up in a rapture of legal allegations.

King Combs, Diddy’s son Christian with whom he shared with the late Kim Porter, has been trying to follow in his dads musical foot steps. As a matter of fact of you look fast he looks and moves like his ‘Bad Boy Records’ legendary dad. But with a youngins they all want to put their spin on things. King Combs not feeling how 50 Cent has been clowning his dad, Diddy, decided to do what seems to be trending and that’s release a diss track, taking lyrical shots at Diddy.

“When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n-gga, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin,’” … “I dare one of you n-ggas scream out ‘no Diddy,’” “pause”-

Although King Combs is a Hip Hop youth and young enough to be 50 Cent’s child, you couldn’t have thought that Fifty was going to let that slide, posting a picture on Instagram of King performing with his father on stage.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL.”…“Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys ran in both of our cribs/ Too bad they ain’t know we ’bout to run next door ’cause that’s the one they missed.”…“Now why would you say some shit like this [facepalm emoji] when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL.”

