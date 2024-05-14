Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Wins Battle With Drake Charting #1 On Hot 100 With His Diss Tracks

Published on May 14, 2024

Source: Variety / Getty

2024 has been the year of the diss trackDrake And Kendrick Lamar have been battling it out trading diss track for diss track until Kendrick Lamar ‘Damn!’ put out a diss album.  Typically the court of public opinion picks the winner, but in this case The Billboard Charts has declared one.

On Monday, Billboard unveiled the new Hot 100, with Kendrick Lamars “Not Like Us” leading the charge and his other Drake disses, “Euphoria” and “Like That” (with Future and Metro Boomin), ranked at #3 and #6, respectively.

Kendrick Lamar lands his fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and ups his career count to 15 top 10s. Drake adds his record-extending 78th Hot 100 top 10.

Maybe this will be a historic year for Hip Hop with a 1st Grammy Award winning Hip Hop battle diss track win.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

