Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees

The Stellar Awards 2024 nominees are in!

Today, the Stellar Academy announced nominations in 29 categories after two rounds of voting. Tye Tribbett leads the pack with seven nominations including Song of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr. each racked up five nominations, while Jekalyn Carr and Melvin Crispell III follow with four each.

As the biggest night in gospel music, Stellars hosts an array of Christian artists ranging traditional gospel, contemporary gospel, Christian hip-hop and more. This year, they’ve sanctioned 20 events happening between July 17 and July 20, leading up to the main event. Performers and hosts have yet to be announced but the show is scheduled to go down on July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena.

Check out the full list of this year’s nominees below!

Stellar Awards 2024 Nominees

Artist of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Pastor Mike Jr.

Tye Tribbett

Song of the Year

“Able” – Jonathan McReynolds

“Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell

“It’s Morning” – Latrice Pace

“Only One Night Tho (Live)” – Tye Tribbett

Male Artist of the Year

Jonathan McReynolds

Melvin Crispell III

Pastor Mike Jr.

Tye Tribbett

Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year

Erica Campbell

Jekalyn Carr

Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Maurette Brown Clark

Duo/Chorus of the Year

Anthony Brown and group therAPy

JJ Hairston

Maverick City Music

The Walls Group

New Artist of the Year

Adam Blackstone

Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz

Jovonta Patton

Rudy Currence

Album of the Year

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Choirmaster II – Ricky Dillard

Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

Choir of the Year

B. Chase Williams & Shabach

Ricky Dillard

Vincent Bohanan

Zak Williams & 1AKORD

Producer of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Pastor Mike Jr.

Tye Tribbett

Warryn Campbell

Contemporary Duo/Chorus of the Year

Anthony Brown and group therAPy

Housefires

Pastor Dalton Hill & The Tabernacle Singers

The Walls Group

Traditional Duo/Chorus of the Year

JJ Hairston

Kevin Vasser & BLVRS

Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Ron Summers

Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

Jonathan McReynolds

Jovonta Patton

Pastor Mike Jr.

Tye Tribbett

Traditional Male Artist of the Year

John P. Kee

Kelontae Gavin

Melvin Crispell III

Ricky Dillard

Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Latrice Pace

Lena Byrd Miles

Naomi Raine

Traditional Female Artist of the Year

Eartha Edwards

Jekalyn Carr

Lucinda Moore

Maurette Brown Clark

Contemporary Album of the Year

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

I Love You – Erica Campbell

Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

Traditional Album of the Year

Choirmaster II – Ricky Dillard

Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark – Donald Lawrence

Jekalyn – Jekalyn Carr

No Failure – Melvin Crispell III

Urban Single/Performance of the Year

“Feel Alright” – Erica Campbell

“Only One Night Tho (Live)” – Tye Tribbett

“Trusting God” – James Fortune

“Witness” – Dexter Walker and Zion Movement

Music Video of the Year

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin/West Webb/Jalen Turner

“Feel Alright” – Erica Campbell/Rich Laru

“I Will Wait” – Bri Babineaux/Avery Henley

“Look At God” – Koryn Hawthorne/Damien Sandoval

Traditional Choir of the Year

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling

Ricky Dillard

Vincent Bohanan & SOV

Zak Williams & 1AKORD

Traditional Artist of the Year

Jekalyn Carr

Lisa Knowles-Smith

Melvin Crispell III

Ricky Dillard

Special Event Album of the Year

Destined for Greatness – Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling

Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark – Donald Lawrence

Joy Is Here – JJ Hairston

Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen – Various Artists

Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year

Emanuel – Da T.R.U.T.H.

His Glory Alone II – KB

Pray For Atlanta – 1K Phew

The Change Experience – Jevin Dewand & The Trapstarz

Youth Project of the Year

AMG Kidz – The Kidz Interlude

Nina Symmone – Just Smile

Noah Alexander – Lots of Love

Shout Praises Kids – Joy to the World

Quartet of the Year

Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Paul Porter & The Christianaires

The Williams Singers

Young Men 4 Christ

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

Brand New – JP Designs Art

Choirmaster II – Nathan Blaine

Jekalyn – Octavia’s Holmes

Lord, I Heard You – BMO Designs & Blair Monique Walker

Praise and Worship Album of the Year

Believe Again – JJ Hairston

Chapter X: See the Goodness – VaShawn Mitchell

The Journey – Todd Dulaney

The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music

Praise and Worship Song of the Year

“Always” – Jovonta Patton

“Holy Forever” – CeCe Winans

“I Just Wanna Praise You” – Maurette Brown Clark

“It’s Working” ft. Hezekiah Walker – Todd Dulaney

Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year

“Amen Right There” ft. Canton Jones & Everett Drake – Emcee N.I.C.E.

“MIA” ft. 1K Phew – Jor’Dan Armstrong

“Miracles” ft. Lecrae – KB

“Your Power” ft. Tasha Cobbs – Lecrae

For more tickets and more info, visit thestellarawards.com.

Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees was originally published on elev8.com