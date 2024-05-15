21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

CLOSE

21 Savage became the target of Soulja Boy’s fury while trying to defuse the beef between Drake and producer Metro Boomin.

Kendrick Lamar wasn’t the only person Drake had an issue with; there was also tension with Metro Boomin, leading the Canadian rapper to send shots at him on diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.”

In response, Metro Boomin, who isn’t a lyricist, went into his producing bag, supplying the internet with a free “BBL Drizzy” beat for them to rap to. He offered the person with the best verse $10K and a free beat.

21 Savage, who collaborates with both of them, told fans during an Instagram Live session that he believed both Drizzy and Metro could move past the beef.

While all of this was happening, fans began digging up old problematic tweets from Metro Boomin, leading to “Metro Groomin” trending. Among the old tweets was some apparent shade at Hip-Hop pioneer Soulja Boy.

In the 2012 tweet, Metro wrote, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

Of course, Soulja Boy doesn’t let anything slide. He warned the producer to take down the post and kept a 2013 receipt in the form of a Metro in his DMs, attempting to send him music.

From there, it was on with Soulja Boy hopping on X, formerly Twitter, with some very disrespectful jabs about Metro’s deceased mother on Mother’s Day.

21 Savage Stood Up For Metro Boomin

Things got interesting when 21 Savage stood up for his friend, typing “or what?” in response to Big Draco warning Metro Boomin, “He got 24 hours to delete that tweet.”

The two would tweet back and forth on social media about where they initially came from.

No music has come from this, but this is one of those beefs where we don’t need them running to the booth.

They can just let this disagreement fizzle out.

Hip-Hop is on some real spicy energy going into Summer 2024 sheesh.

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com