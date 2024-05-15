Listen Live
News

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

File this into the beefs nobody asked for category.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
21 Savage & Soulja Boy Trade Jabs On X, Formerly Twitter

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty / 21 Savage

21 Savage became the target of Soulja Boy’s fury while trying to defuse the beef between Drake and producer Metro Boomin.

Kendrick Lamar wasn’t the only person Drake had an issue with; there was also tension with Metro Boomin, leading the Canadian rapper to send shots at him on diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.” 

In response, Metro Boomin, who isn’t a lyricist, went into his producing bag, supplying the internet with a free “BBL Drizzy” beat for them to rap to. He offered the person with the best verse $10K and a free beat.

21 Savage, who collaborates with both of them, told fans during an Instagram Live session that he believed both Drizzy and Metro could move past the beef.

While all of this was happening, fans began digging up old problematic tweets from Metro Boomin, leading to “Metro Groomin” trending. Among the old tweets was some apparent shade at Hip-Hop pioneer Soulja Boy.

In the 2012 tweet, Metro wrote, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

Of course, Soulja Boy doesn’t let anything slide. He warned the producer to take down the post and kept a 2013 receipt in the form of a Metro in his DMs, attempting to send him music.

From there, it was on with Soulja Boy hopping on X, formerly Twitter, with some very disrespectful jabs about Metro’s deceased mother on Mother’s Day.

21 Savage Stood Up For Metro Boomin

Things got interesting when 21 Savage stood up  for his friend, typing “or what?” in response to Big Draco warning Metro Boomin, “He got 24 hours to delete that tweet.”

The two would tweet back and forth on social media about where they initially came from.

No music has come from this, but this is one of those beefs where we don’t need them running to the booth.

They can just let this disagreement fizzle out.

Hip-Hop is on some real spicy energy going into Summer 2024 sheesh.

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Mo’Nique Calls Oprah And TP Coons

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

News

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

Travel

5 Best U.S. Cities To Travel Alone

Sam Sylk

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Ben Crump In Canton Representing The Family Of Man That Died In Custody

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close