Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit

Chief Keef, one of the pioneering voices in the Chicago Drill rap scene, shared a message on Instagram that he's kicked the lean habit.

Published on May 15, 2024

Rolling Loud California 2024

Chief Keef is seen by many as a pioneer of the Chicago Drill scene and found fame as a teenager while putting his city on the map. These days, Chief Keef is celebrating lifestyle changes and shared that he’s no longer using lean.

Chief Keef, 28, has been on a press run in support of his latest studio album, Almighty So 2 which is a proper sequel to his 2013 mixtape of the same name. In recent conversations with Zane Lowe and Shawn Setaro, the rapper born Keith Cozart appears to be changing his ways, and letting go of his use of promethazine could be attributed to that.

Taking to Instagram last weekend, Keef shared brief details of his sobriety with his fans.

“Been clean of lean 3-4 months now! CHAMPION,” Keef wrote, adding a kissing face, applause, and leaves emoji underneath his statement.

Almighty So 2 was released on May 10 and the early returns say that Keef, who produced the majority of the album himself, delivered a solid extension in the series.

Props to Chief Keef and his sobriety journey!

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

