Snoop Dogg is currently in a phase of his life where he is unlocking achievements, and we are just sitting back and watching him do amazing things outside of making Hip-Hop songs.

Deadline reports that Snoop Dogg will be returning to The Voice, but this time in a full-time capacity. The West Coast legend and Jazz singer Michael Bublé will join Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and host Carson Daily when the show returns for season 26 in the fall.

The “Gin & Juice” crafter was a part of season 20 of The Voice as a mega mentor, while Bublé was an advisor to Team Blake in Season 3.

In typical Snoop fashion, he called Reba “the queen” of The Voice, adding, “I can be the king that brings the style, the funk, the fun,” per Deadline.

Snoop and Bublé will replace outgoing hosts John Legend, Chance The Rapper, and Dan+ Shay.

What Else Is Snoop Dogg Up To?

The news about the Doggfather comes after a plethora of other announcements. Last week, we learned his “Gin & Juice” liquor brand is now sponsoring an NCAA bowl game, giving us the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal, and super conferences,” Snoop Dogg said in a video.

“So it’s time to get back to the roots of college football and what it was focused on — the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, fan experience, and the pageantry. Being a fan, coach, and supporter of all levels of the game, I’ve sent many players through my SYFL [Snoop Youth Football League] to colleges and the NFL, so it’s only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right.”

Snoop will also lend his legendary voice as a commentator for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

Snoop Dogg & Jazz Singer Michael Bublé Joins Season 26 of ‘The Voice’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com