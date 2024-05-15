Listen Live
Skims Taps WNBA Stars Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith & Others For New Lingerie Campaign

This is a great look for Kim Kardashian's underwear brand...

Published on May 15, 2024

Skims Underwear Campaign WNBA Partnership

As Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand continues to grow, so do the number of celebrities who Kim recruits to become part of her Skims family.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is now infiltrating the sports world as Skims has become the official underwear of the WNBA. To help promote the brand, the reality star has tapped the likes of WNBA superstars Candace Parker, Dijonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Cameron Brink to star in a new lingerie campaign to announce the partnership. Posing with a Skims branded WNBA basketball (that joints kinda cool), the sports stars showcase the attire that these women would be wearing at home after putting in a hard day’s work out there on the court.

Taking to Instagram to announce the move, Skims posted pictures of the stars of the campaign with a caption that read, “As the official underwear partner of the @WNBA, SKIMS is as comfortable as it gets. Just in time for the season tip-off @candaceparker, @cameronbrink22, @kelseyplum10, @dijonai__, and @skylardigginssmith sport our Fits Everybody collection.”

This is a good look for Kim Kardashian’s baby as it’s gone from spokespeople in the music industry to actual athletes who shine in the sports world.

Page Six reports:

“Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to Skims,” the “Kardashians” star, 43, said in a press release.

The Skkn by Kim founder continued that her company “is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women’s empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA.”

The WNBA players are the latest celebs to take part in a Skims campaign, joining the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Usher and a group of male athletes including fellow b-ball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who helped announce Skims as the official underwear of the NBA as well.

What do y’all think of Skims becoming the new official underwear of the WNBA? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: SKIMS / SKIMS

 

Skims Taps WNBA Stars Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith & Others For New Lingerie Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

