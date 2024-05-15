The Bijou Star Files: SM Not Feelin Meek Mill Vacay Pic

CLOSE

Social Media Goes IN After Meek Mill Shares THIS Photo Of Himself While On Vacation

Social media is goin’ IN with reactions after Meek Mill recently shared a photo of himself while on vacation. Read More

GAYLE KING TAPPED AS SI SWIMSUIT MODEL… At Age 69

Gayle King is a swimsuit model at the ripe age of 69 — because she’s on the cover of Sports Illustrated … and even as a senior, she’s showing off her rockin’ bod. Read More

Eric Adams Thinks Migrants Can Solve NYC’s Lifeguard Shortage Because ‘They’re Excellent Swimmers’

What is Mayor Eric Adams ‘ brilliant solution to the lifeguard shortage in New York City ? Migrant workers. Read More

Two College Students Killed During Shooting Inside Atlanta’s Elleven45 Lounge

Families are grieving after the loss of two college students at Atlanta’s Elleven45. Mariam ‘Mari’ Creighton and Nakyris M. Ridley died during a shooting inside the popular lounge this past weekend, Read More

Ludacris Sparks Social Media Debate After Saying THIS About His Pen Game Compared To Jay-Z’s (WATCH)

Ludacris has sparked social media reactions after speaking about his pen game compared to Jay-Z‘s. Read More

Chrisean Rock Reportedly Served With James Wright Chanel’s Lawsuit After Revealing Her Location On Social Media

Nearly six months after Chrisean Rock allegedly attacked James Wright Chanel, she has reportedly been served with his lawsuit. Read More

Dad Goes Viral After Admitting He Jumped The Father Of His Daughter’s Alleged Bully (Video)

A dad is going viral on social media after sharing how he responded to his daughter’s alleged bully. Kavi, as he’s listed on TikTok, explained that there were multiple attempts on his behalf to end the bullying. Read More

Romeo Miller Shares Healing Process For His Spine & Neck After His “Horrific Car Accident” (PHOTOS)

Romeo Miller is sharing his recovery process after being involved in a “horrific car accident.” Read More

9-YEAR-OLD BOY DODGES BULLETS IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

A 9-year-old boy in Texas had to dodge bullets from the comfort of his own home — which can be seen in distressing new footage … and it’s a miracle he made it out alive. Read More

ANGEL REESE, CHICAGO SKY STILL FLYIN’ WITH THE NORMIES …Amid WNBA Charter Rollout

Not everybody in the WNBA is traveling in style just yet — Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates are still flying commercial to start the 2024 season … as the league continues to smooth out its new charter flight program. Read More

ROBERT DE NIRO Audio Cut on ‘The View’ DURING NSFW RANT ABOUT TRUMP

Robert De Niro was seriously censored on “The View” … this after he went on an expletive-filled tirade against Donald Trump, meaning the control booth people had their hands full. Read More

Cardi B Says She’s No Longer Dropping a New Album This Year After Tense Exchange With Fans: ‘I Don’t Care’

The rapper went back and forth with fans online about the follow up to her 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy.’ Read More

Cracking down on cell phones in schools: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set to sign House Bill 250

Amid a statewide effort to crack down on the use of cell phones in schools , Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign House Bill 250 at 2 p.m. today. Read More

Suspect in death of Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report

The suspect in the deadly shooting of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin — identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Vaughn — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to new information released Tuesday from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Read More

