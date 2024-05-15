Listen Live
Entertainment

Mary J. Blige‘s Giuseppe Zanotti ‘The Mary Boot’ Sells Out In 1 Day

Published on May 15, 2024

Mary J Blige

Source: D. Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography / Damion Maxwell

Mary J Blige when she hits the stage always has on the flyest boots you have ever seen before she drops it in those high boots like she was 18 years old.  However at the age of 53 the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and “Queen of R&B”, Mary J. Blige has decided to share her boot game with the world teaming up with Giuseppe Zanotti.

Congratulations are in order as Mary J. Blige in one day Giuseppe Zanotti ‘The Mary Boot’ sold out with a $1,295 price tag on them and all.

Some people felt that Mary J. Blige’s price point wasn’t fan friendly but that didn’t stop people from copping them.

Let’s be real some folks pay a pretty penny for some sneakers.  It’s not like your not going to be out about $500 for some basic Giuseppe pumps and how much are your paying for ‘red bottoms’??

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK

