Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio

Published on May 15, 2024

An explosion at a Northeast Ohio chemical plant forced road closures as authorities worked to get the situation under control.

FOX 8 reports the explosion occurred at Royal Chemical Company in Macedonia. Local police were forced to close a portion of South Freeway Drive during the aftermath.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion. Local police closed South Freeway Drive near the plant as they attempt to get more information.

From FOX 8:

Royal Chemical is a chemical mixer, packager and warehouse that ships in quantities large and small, according to its website. It has other locations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and California.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

