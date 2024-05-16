The Bijou Star Files: Word Is Jen And Ben Are Done

CLOSE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Headed for a Divorce,’ He ‘Already Moved Out’

The couple is reportedly heading in a direction that could end in a divorce. Read More

Caitlin Clark Reacts To A’ja Wilson’s Remarks About Race Playing A Role In Her Popularity

Caitlin Clark recently reacted to A’ja Wilson’s comments that race played a role in the Indiana Fever’s popularity. Read More

Saweetie Addresses Reactions To Chris Brown Name-Dropping Her In Quavo Beef While Freestyling On Sexyy Red’s ‘SkeeYee’ (WATCH)

Saweetie is preparing the gworls for the summer. On Tuesday, the Icy Girl uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her spitting a freestyle over Sexyy Red’s ‘SkeeYee’ beat. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Reportedly Sells Her NYC Penthouse As Update Is Shared About Her Health

Wendy Williams‘ New York City penthouse has reportedly been sold by her guardian as an update is shared about her health. Read More

Xscape Speaks On Whether LaTocha Scott Filed A Lawsuit Against Them & Their Current Relationship With Her (WATCH)

It looks like Xscape is unfazed by their continuous drama with former group member and bandmate LaTocha Scott. Read More

RUSSELL WILSON, CIARA SELL MANSION FOR $31 MILLION …… See Ya, Seattle!!!

It took years, but Rusell Wilson and Ciara are officially done with Seattle … the A-list couple finally closed on their massive, waterfront property, and their bank account’s $31 million fatter! Read More

JOY BEHAR ON ‘THE VIEW’ LET’S BE HONEST, NO ONE WANTS TO BE FAT… Defends Kelly Clarkson

Joy Behar said the quiet part out loud while defending Kelly Clarkson hopping on weight loss drugs … saying nobody wants to be heavier than they need to be, period. Read More

MCDONALD’S DROPS SMILE FROM HAPPY MEALS …For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s is admitting that not every kid who has a Happy Meal is beaming with joy … emphasizing this point with a major redesign to their iconic Happy Meals, for a week anyway. Read More

Indiana Family Says School Ignored Bullying Reports Before 10-Year-Old Son’s Suicide

A family is mourning the loss of their 10-year-old son after he ended his life. Read More

Woman Claims A Man Ejaculated On Her Back While Grocery Shopping

A woman is currently going viral after making some shocking allegations about her recent grocery shopping experience. Read More

School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Choking Student, Whipping Him With Phone Charger And Slapping Child In Face

Authorities have revealed that a school principal is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under 13 years old. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Again: ‘He Ain’t Coming Outside Till This Sh*t With Puff Blow Over’

50 Cent thinks Jay-Z is hiding somewhere amid Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ legal issues. Read More

NFL Signs Three-Year Deal With Netflix, Bringing Live Christmas Day Games to Streaming Service

The NFL and Netflix have signed a three-year deal to bring its two Christmas Day marquee games to the streaming service. Read More

Lauryn Hill and Son YG Marley Perform Medley on Jimmy Fallon

Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley hit the stage together once again. Read More

“Eddie Winslow” Trends Online After “Family Matters” Star Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Tease OnlyFans Content

Actor Darius McCrary, most commonly known for his role as Eddie Winslow in the hit sitcom, “Family Matters,” was the topic of social media for his new career path. Read More

Biden and Trump Agree to Face Off in Presidential Debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both confirmed their participation in a debate on June 27, marking a historically early face-off in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. Read More

Man Murdered Girlfriend Who ‘Confronted’ Him About ‘Secret’ Wife, Then Burned & Dumped Body

The suspect’s mother, brother, and clandestine spouse were apprehended for their purported involvement in the savage slaying of the young female, which law enforcement officials described as “a family affair.” Read More

