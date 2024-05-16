Listen Live
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Word Is Jen And Ben Are Done

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 16, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Headed for a Divorce,’ He ‘Already Moved Out’

The couple is reportedly heading in a direction that could end in a divorce.   Read More

Caitlin Clark Reacts To A’ja Wilson’s Remarks About Race Playing A Role In Her Popularity

Caitlin Clark recently reacted to A’ja Wilson’s comments that race played a role in the Indiana Fever’s popularity.  Read More

Saweetie Addresses Reactions To Chris Brown Name-Dropping Her In Quavo Beef While Freestyling On Sexyy Red’s ‘SkeeYee’ (WATCH)

Saweetie is preparing the gworls for the summer. On Tuesday, the Icy Girl uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her spitting a freestyle over Sexyy Red’s ‘SkeeYee’ beat.  Read More

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Reportedly Sells Her NYC Penthouse As Update Is Shared About Her Health

Wendy Williams‘ New York City penthouse has reportedly been sold by her guardian as an update is shared about her health.  Read More

Xscape Speaks On Whether LaTocha Scott Filed A Lawsuit Against Them & Their Current Relationship With Her (WATCH)

It looks like Xscape is unfazed by their continuous drama with former group member and bandmate LaTocha Scott. Read More

RUSSELL WILSON, CIARA SELL MANSION FOR $31 MILLION …… See Ya, Seattle!!!

It took years, but Rusell Wilson and Ciara are officially done with Seattle … the A-list couple finally closed on their massive, waterfront property, and their bank account’s $31 million fatter!  Read More

JOY BEHAR ON ‘THE VIEW’ LET’S BE HONEST, NO ONE WANTS TO BE FAT… Defends Kelly Clarkson

Joy Behar said the quiet part out loud while defending Kelly Clarkson hopping on weight loss drugs … saying nobody wants to be heavier than they need to be, period.  Read More

MCDONALD’S DROPS SMILE FROM HAPPY MEALS …For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s is admitting that not every kid who has a Happy Meal is beaming with joy … emphasizing this point with a major redesign to their iconic Happy Meals, for a week anyway.  Read More

Indiana Family Says School Ignored Bullying Reports Before 10-Year-Old Son’s Suicide

A family is mourning the loss of their 10-year-old son after he ended his life. Read More

Woman Claims A Man Ejaculated On Her Back While Grocery Shopping

A woman is currently going viral after making some shocking allegations about her recent grocery shopping experience.   Read More

School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Choking Student, Whipping Him With Phone Charger And Slapping Child In Face

Authorities have revealed that a school principal is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under 13 years old. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Again: ‘He Ain’t Coming Outside Till This Sh*t With Puff Blow Over’

 50 Cent thinks Jay-Z is hiding somewhere amid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues.  Read More

NFL Signs Three-Year Deal With Netflix, Bringing Live Christmas Day Games to Streaming Service

The NFL and Netflix have signed a three-year deal to bring its two Christmas Day marquee games to the streaming service.  Read More

Lauryn Hill and Son YG Marley Perform Medley on Jimmy Fallon

 Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley hit the stage together once again.  Read More

“Eddie Winslow” Trends Online After “Family Matters” Star Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Tease OnlyFans Content

Actor Darius McCrary, most commonly known for his role as Eddie Winslow in the hit sitcom, “Family Matters,” was the topic of social media for his new career path.   Read More

Biden and Trump Agree to Face Off in Presidential Debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both confirmed their participation in a debate on June 27, marking a historically early face-off in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. Read More

Man Murdered Girlfriend Who ‘Confronted’ Him About ‘Secret’ Wife, Then Burned & Dumped Body

The suspect’s mother, brother, and clandestine spouse were apprehended for their purported involvement in the savage slaying of the young female, which law enforcement officials described as “a family affair.”  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

RELATED TAGS

Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star The Bijou Star Files

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

16 items
Entertainment

Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

News

Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Local

Cleveland: Attempted Amazon Carjacker, Shot Dead, Just 17 Years Old

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close