Chicago 17 Yr Old Graduates From ASU With Her Doctoral Degree

Big up are in order as it is proudly being reported that a young lady at the age of 17 years old has walked across the stage after earning her Doctoral Degree.

Dorothy Jean Tillman II was home schooled and entered college at the age of 10 years old. In 2020, she said she earned a Master of Science degree, and then, one year later, at age 15, was accepted into the Doctorate of Behavioral Health Management program at Arizona State University.

“People in my life like my grandmother, who was part of the Civil Rights movement, she of course harped on the importance of education and consistently learning something always,” “But the way I always held education so high on my own, aside from being raised that way, was finding different things to be educated about.” “I feel like that urge to learn something new just never didn’t exist for me.”

