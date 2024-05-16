Listen Live
Kel Say’s His Ex-Wife Cheated And Was Impregnated By Multiple Men

Published on May 16, 2024

For better or for worse is the vows a man and woman takes during a Holly Matrimony Ceremony.  It’s easy to take the better, however how far would you go with the worse?

Club Shay Shay has got a way of getting people to share share the darnedest things.

Next to take one more drink, and speak on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe is ‘Good Burger’ actor/comedian/musician/pastor Kel Mitchell and while sitting on that very comfortable looking couch, he opened up about his ex-wife allegedly cheating on him with multiple men.  But what’s worse is she also allegedly got pregnant by multiple men  and had abortions while married to him.  According to Kel he stayed in the marriage for the sake of the family.

In her defense we guess Kel wasn’t giving her any good burger while she was sharing her fries with her shake.

Kel Mitchell says that he prays for his ex and they are all good now.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts

