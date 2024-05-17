Listen Live
Ashanti And Nelly Celebrated Mothers Day Early Surrounded By Love

Published on May 17, 2024

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

In August of 2023 Nelly and Ashanti gave fans a smile when they exposed their rekindled romance ‘Nice and Slow’ after breaking up back in 2013.  Then just in time for Christmas we got the news that Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.  At 42 years old this will be  Ashanti’s first child and Nelly‘s 3rd.

Everything between Nelly and Ashanti has been like a fairytale and this past Mother’s Day was a reflection of that as Ashanti celebrated Mothers Day early surrounded by love.

Ashanti took to her IG with pictures glowing and a video expressing how happy she was to “Wish all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!”  Ashanti said it was a little late, but guess what it’s better late than never.

You just gotta love black love.

Take a look below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

