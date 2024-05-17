Jasmine Crockett Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After ‘Fake Eyelashes’ Remark

CLOSE

On Thursday, a House Oversight Committee meeting that was convened to rule on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over the audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with former special counsel Robert Hur devolved into petty insults and school yard-style bickering and it happened for one reason and one reason only: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a childish idiot.

Greene is such an infantile moron, in fact, that she decided the House was the perfect stage for her to behave like a high school mean girl by coming for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a Black woman, who she—for no reason whatsoever outside of being petty and low-key racist—accused of having “fake eyelashes,” which eventually led to Crockett roasting her—at least a little.

It all started when Greene did what Greene does, which is to bring up some irrelevant point that doesn’t rely on facts and has nothing to do with what the meeting was for just to take some random swipe at Democrats over something only QMoron Republicans care about.

From The Hill:

Mayhem broke out during Thursday night’s Oversight hearing when Greene asked if any Democrats on the panel were employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan. Trump and Republicans have targeted the judge’s daughter over her employment at a progressive digital agency. The Oversight Committee delayed Thursday’s contempt markup from an 11 a.m. start time to 8 p.m. so a number of Republicans who sit on the panel were able to attend Trump’s trial in Manhattan. “Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett, a first-term lawmaker, asked, later adding, “do you know what we’re here for?” “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Before Crockett could respond, Reps Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stepped in to scold Greene for trying to turn a House meeting into the first ten minutes of an episode of Jerry Springer.

“That’s beneath even you, Ms. Greene,” Raskin said (it’s really not though) before Ocasio-Cortez chimed in calling Greene’s remark “disgusting” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she added.

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene responded. (Conservatives’ only method of clapping back is to level a lame insult and then go, “Are you triggered?”

“Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back, to which Greene responded, “Oh really, baby girl?” (Greene was like a second away from resorting to, “I know you are, but what am I?”)

Ocasio-Cortez demanded that Greene apologize, to which Greene refused before asking Ocasio-Cortez, “Why don’t you debate me?”

After Ocasio-Cortez blew that question off (because it was stupid AF as they’re already in a House committee meeting debating a thing), Greene said, “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence.”

For the record, there is likely not an adult in the world, and probably very few speaking-age children, who lack the intellectual capacity to debate Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene once visited a Union monument with a plaque that made it clear it was a Union monument so that she could film herself mistaking it for a monument that “honors the Confederate soldiers.” Greene once claimed that California forest fires were caused by Jewish people who used “space lasers,” and she called for a “national divorce” between red and blue states due to “irreconcilable differences” so that red states could “require every student to stand for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance,” which states in very clear language that America is “one nation INDIVISIBLE.” Greene once erroneously claimed on the House floor that the state of Illinois “received $5.1 billion at an elementary school there that used it for equity and diversity,” when, in reality, $5 billion was the budget for the entire school district, not just one elementary school (because that would be as absurd as MTG’s ability to discern facts from MAGA fiction), and there is no indication that DEI programs where in anyway prioritized for budget spending. (Of course, that’s not necessarily Greene being stupid, that was probably her lying for political clout.)

The point is that Greene is the living embodiment of the dumb blonde stereotype, and doesn’t debate—she shouts baseless conspiracy theories and misinformation at the top of her lungs and calls that a debate, and the only reason she can call it “intelligence” is because her constituents are just as remarkably dim-witted as she is.

Since Greene’s disruptive behavior caused the House committee to descend into chaos, with everyone shouting at and talking over everyone, on whether or not to allow Greene to continue speaking during the hearing, which the panel ultimately granted in a 22-20 vote after Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) ruled that nothing Greene said broke House protocol. (Interestingly enough, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who used to be Greene’s hooting and hollering partner until the two started beefing, crossed party lines to vote in favor of Greene shutting the hell up.)

Comer’s remark led to arguably the greatest moment of the whole kerfuffle, which happened when Crockett took the opportunity to finally clap back at Greene.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said to Comer. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

See, that’s how you know Crockett is a Black woman first. Greene is lucky they were in a House meeting and not anywhere else outside of what was supposed to be a professional environment, because Crockett could have kept roasting her, and Greene has already demonstrated that she doesn’t have the wit or “intelligence” to keep up. (Crockett would have told her that her eyes are too close together, that her hair never fails to look like a disheveled, blonde lice motel, and that no white woman has ever made it more obvious that she doesn’t wash her legs—and Greene would have come back with, “Oh really, baby girl?”)

After Crockett began to snatch Greene’s irreparably split edges, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) jumped into Karen mode by repeatedly telling Crockett to calm down, despite the fact that she was perfectly calm and was just “trying to get clarification.”

Anyway, the House ultimately voted 24-20 along party lines to hold Garland in contempt—not that anyone cares about that after watching a House meeting turn into Real Housewives of Congress.

The moral of the story here is that the more Marjorie Taylor Greenes we put in Congress, the less intelligent and more immature our legislative committees get. It would be shameful if today’s Republicans had any shame, but alas…

