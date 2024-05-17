Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett During Oversight Committee Hearing

| 05.17.24
Dismiss
St Jude banner
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-GREENE

Source: DREW ANGERER / Getty

The House Oversight Committee was thrown into disarray on Thursday evening when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made a comment that sparked a heated exchange with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). The tension escalated quickly, with Crockett questioning Greene’s understanding of the hearing’s purpose, to which Greene responded with a comment about Crockett’s appearance, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This led to a commotion, prompting Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to call for order, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to demand a retraction of Greene’s words, labeling them as unacceptable attacks on another lawmaker’s physical appearance. Ocasio-Cortez expressed her dismay, stating, “That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Greene, however, remained unapologetic and refused to retract her statement. The exchange continued, with Greene challenging Ocasio-Cortez to a debate and making further contentious remarks. Despite efforts to restore order, the committee struggled to maintain decorum.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The situation further escalated when Crockett questioned the committee’s ruling, highlighting the potential hypocrisy in allowing personal attacks. This led to more chaos and a five-minute recess called by Comer to regain control of the proceedings.

Related Article: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

After the break, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attempted to calm tensions by apologizing for the heated exchange, acknowledging the embarrassment it brought upon the committee. The hearing, originally focused on holding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, was overshadowed by the conflict and the delayed start due to Republicans attending Donald Trump’s trial earlier in the day.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) summed up the chaotic atmosphere, remarking on the challenges of long workdays. The incident highlighted the ongoing discord and animosity within the committee, reflecting broader tensions in Congress.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett During Oversight Committee Hearing  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After ‘Fake Eyelashes’ Remark

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

Entertainment

Bryce Prank Calls, Mom, Savannah James New Podcast ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

Entertainment

Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close