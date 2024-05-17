Listen Live
Entertainment

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o To Make IMAX Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
"A Quiet Place: Day One" - London Photocall

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o takes a vexing journey through A Quiet Place: Day One. The new trailer for the upcoming prequel was released last week, and they recently announced its debut at the Tribeca Festival in June.

Watch the official trailer and read more details inside.

Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are spotlighted in the new trailer, where their characters are terrifyingly attempting to make it out of the city to safety. The A Quiet Place prequel documents what life was like “the day the world went quiet.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One home to New York— and on the biggest screen in New York City,” said Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming Cara Cusumano in a statement. “We can’t think of a more perfect way to close out our programming this June than with some big screen thrills and a film that celebrates the magic of the shared theatrical experience.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by Sarnoski from a story he co-developed with A Quiet Place original film star John Krasinski. Krasinski produces with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. The film is based on characters by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The film also stars Djmon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

For more information about the upcoming prequel, text “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444). This will give fans access to discover more about the film and stay up to date on A Quiet Place news.

Watch the trailer below:

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o To Make IMAX Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson Bodycam Video Contradicts Claim Of ‘Self-Defense’ In Florida Police Killing Of Air Force Officer, Family Suggests

11 items
Sports

Sex Noises Interrupt Luka Doncic’s OKC Press Conference, Social Media Reacts To Awkward Moans

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Television

BLACK WATCH: (5.17.24) ‘The Down Fall Of Diddy,’ ‘Under The Bridge’ & More

Entertainment

Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close