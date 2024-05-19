Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting (or, at least, in serious PR mode) after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked over the weekend.
This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November.
That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.
That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”
It is worth noting that Diddy’s apology comes just one day after the Los Angeles County DA’s office released a statement, saying that he cannot be charged for the incident due to expired statute of limitations.
So…take that how you want to, folks.
RELATED:
- Diddy Gifts His Twins, Twin Range Rovers For Their Sweet 16
- Diddy Gives Honor To Kim Porter On Her Rebirth Day
- Diddy Says ‘Fake Pastor’ Mase Owes Him $3 Million !? [VIDEO]
- Diddy Feels “R&B Is Dead”, MJB Begs To Differ [VIDEO]
- Diddy Still Has Love For Mase, Diddy’s Mom No So Much
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
-
Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids
-
Pastor Keion Henderson Responds To Hush Order In Church Video
-
Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially 'Questionable' For Tonight's Game 4
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”