Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis
Legendary Cleveland news anchor Wayne Dawson has officially returned to work after taking about a month off after being diagnosed with cancer.
The FOX 8 veteran and Cleveland broadcasting legend shared a message with fans following his triumphant return to the local morning show.
According to Dawson, he went through a successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic to deal with oral cancer.
From FOX 8:
“The crazy thing is my surgeon said this type of cancer happens in people who chew tobacco, or heavy smokers, or heavy drinkers and I’m none of those,” said Dawson. “But I found something in my mouth about a year ago.”
Dawson Shares Cancer News On Social Media
Dawson took to Instagram last month to let fans know what was going on, and to thank them for prayers and well wishes.
He wrote: A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has showered me with prayers and well wishes as I move through this health challenge. Your words, cards, gifts and kind words have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Last Thursday I underwent a very long but successful 9 hour surgery at the Cleveland Clinic but God was in the operating room guiding the hands of those working on His child. I’ll explain more about what I’m dealing with at a later date when I am back on the air at Fox 8 but know that I love you all and I miss you very much. See you soon. Wayne
Dawson explained that his dentist originally requested for him to have an oddity in his mouth checked by a doctor. While he didn’t do it immediately, his doctor was able to diagnose the cancer about six months later. After a successful surgery, Dawson also encouraged his fans and supporters to keep praying because cancer is so “unpredictable”.
On behalf of Radio-One Cleveland, we send a major shout-out and many well wishes to local legend Wayne Dawson!
