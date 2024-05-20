Listen Live
Local

We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash

No purchase necessary

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Close up hands giving money bribe payment. Hands holding dollar bill bribery financial economy business people. Business people corrupt illegal settlements try to pay graft. Corruption bribe concept

Source: howtogoto / Getty

RNB Fest 2024 was everthing! We couldn’t have done it without ya. We wanna make sure to keep bring’n the artists, you want, because we listen, to our listeners! So lets plan RNB Fest 2025 together!

Let us know the artists you wanna see perform at next year’s show. And when you do, you automatically qualify to win a pair of apple air pods and a hundred dollars spending cash!

Let us know who will be at RNB Fest 2025 below!

We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Entertainment

Father Jumps Dad For Bullying Daughter Now Trolls Bully Father

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Entertainment

Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close