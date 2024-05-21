Diddy Can’t Legally Say Cassie’s Name Publicly

CLOSE

On Friday everyone was feeling some type of way about Diddy, after CNN released an exclusively obtained video of an alleged 2016 assault on Cassie in a hotel hallway. Some supporters of Diddy in the Hip Hop world were outraged with what they had viewed, especially since Diddy denied any wrong doing since reaching a settlement with Cassie months ago.

Sunday rolled around with most chilling like ‘Easy Like a Sunday Morning’, Diddy released a video apologizing for his actions in the surveillance video. According to Diddy he was in a dark space at the time of the incident as he rattled off an over a minute apology that was kind of labeled with excuses but no public apology to ‘Cassie’.

Everyone for the most part that viewed Diddy’s had the same question and or statement. Why you apologizing to us? You needed to be apologizing to Cassie.

According to legal team Diddy there is a legal reason for that.

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement one day after she filed her sexual assault lawsuit against him in November — and sources familiar with the agreement tell TMZ ... it includes a very strict NDA, which prevents both of them from speaking about each other in public.

