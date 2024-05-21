The Bijou Star Files: Bishop Jakes Preached A Diddy Word

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 21, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Shyne Sides With Cassie And “All The Other Victims” Who’ve Made “Horrendous Allegations” Against Diddy
Shyne made it clear that he’s choosing sides when it comes to Diddy and all his alleged “victims,” including Cassie. Read More
Bishop T.D. Jakes Takes Time During Recent Sermon To Speak On Domestic Violence (WATCH)
Bishop T.D. Jakes recently took the time to speak on domestic violence amid the resurfaced footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016. Read More
Rapper Cam’ron slams CNN anchor for asking him about Diddy in disastrous interview: ‘Who booked me for this?
Rapper Cam’ron left CNN anchor Abby Phillip stunned during a disastrous interview discussing the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura. Read More
All Grown Up! Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Now Married (Wedding Photos)
Hailie Jade Scott is not a little girl anymore! Read More
New Peaches In Town! Kandi Burruss Reacts To The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast
Kandi Burruss is sharing her reaction after Bravo TV unveiled the new cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Read More
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Together Amid Reports That They’re Living Separately
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are raising questions about the status of their marriage amid a decrease in their public outings together. Read More
President Biden Awarded Honorary Degree At Morehouse College (Videos)
President Joe Biden has been awarded an honorary degree while attending Morehouse College’s recent graduation ceremony. The event was reportedly filled with various reactions from students. Read More
Iran’s President & Foreign Minister Pass Away In Helicopter Crash
Iran’s president and foreign minister passed away alongside other government officials in a helicopter crash on Sunday (May 19). Read More
Ohio Officials Issued A Public health Notice After Sex Worker With HIV Had Sexual Contact With Over 200 People
Wild situation coming out of Ohio: Officials have issued a public health notice following the arrest of a sex worker who tested positive for HIV. Read More
Adele Reveals She Wants a Baby Girl with Rich Paul
Adele is ready to start a family with her boo Rich Paul. Read More
Gayle King’s Ex-Husband Reacts to Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy
Gayle King‘s ex-husband William Bumpus is praising the 69-year-old’s “fantastic” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Read More
Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’
The Hot Boys’ reunion is imminent. Read More
Future Criticized By Fans for Letting Russell Willson Out-Daddy His Birthday Shoutout to Little Future
Future has been met with backlash over his relationship with his son. Read More
Kid Rock Allegedly Waves Gun Around & Says The ‘N-Word’ Multiple Times During Interview
Kid Rock is making headlines for his erratic behavior. Read More
Simon Guobadia Addresses Ex Porsha Williams Shading Him Over Lack Of US Citizenship, Says His ‘Only Limitations’ Are Not Being Able To Vote Or Rely On Government Benefits
Unlike other Bravo couples, “RHOA” star Porsha Williams and Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia seem to be done for real! Read More
Cleveland health director reacts after judge rules Ohio law banning cities from tobacco regulation is unconstitutional
It was a big win for Cleveland and cities across the state after a Franklin County judge ruled a recent Ohio law that bans cities from regulating the sale of tobacco products is unconstitutional. Read More
Akron school board approves $24 million in budget cuts, including elimination of 285 jobs
Despite protests from teachers and members of the community, members voted 5-1 in favor of the plan, citing a looming budget deficit. Read More
AMBER ROSE BACKS DONALD TRUMP FOR PREZ 2024… Sparks Backlash
Amber Rose publicly endorsed one candidate for the 2024 US Presidential Election … surprising many followers with her choice — as it seems to contradict her public stances. Read More
TRANSGENDER H.S. TRACK RUNNER SHOWERED W/ BOOS… After Winning Girls’ State Title
A transgender high school runner won a state title over the weekend, but instead of a rousing ovation, the athlete was met with a chorus of boos … with spectators voicing their displeasure over the track star’s participation in the event. Read More
Teen rapper accidentally kills himself on social media video after pointing gun at his head and pulling trigger
A teenage rapper accidentally killed himself while filming a video on social media when he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger. Read More
