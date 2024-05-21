The Bijou Star Files: Bishop Jakes Preached A Diddy Word

CLOSE

Shyne Sides With Cassie And “All The Other Victims” Who’ve Made “Horrendous Allegations” Against Diddy

Shyne made it clear that he's choosing sides when it comes to Diddy and all his alleged "victims," including Cassie.

Bishop T.D. Jakes Takes Time During Recent Sermon To Speak On Domestic Violence (WATCH)

Bishop T.D. Jakes recently took the time to speak on domestic violence amid the resurfaced footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016.

Rapper Cam’ron slams CNN anchor for asking him about Diddy in disastrous interview: ‘Who booked me for this?

Rapper Cam'ron left CNN anchor Abby Phillip stunned during a disastrous interview discussing the video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura.

All Grown Up! Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Now Married (Wedding Photos)

Hailie Jade Scott is not a little girl anymore!

New Peaches In Town! Kandi Burruss Reacts To The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast

Kandi Burruss is sharing her reaction after Bravo TV unveiled the new cast of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Together Amid Reports That They’re Living Separately

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are raising questions about the status of their marriage amid a decrease in their public outings together.

President Biden Awarded Honorary Degree At Morehouse College (Videos)

President Joe Biden has been awarded an honorary degree while attending Morehouse College's recent graduation ceremony. The event was reportedly filled with various reactions from students.

Iran’s President & Foreign Minister Pass Away In Helicopter Crash

Iran's president and foreign minister passed away alongside other government officials in a helicopter crash on Sunday (May 19).

Ohio Officials Issued A Public health Notice After Sex Worker With HIV Had Sexual Contact With Over 200 People

Wild situation coming out of Ohio: Officials have issued a public health notice following the arrest of a sex worker who tested positive for HIV.

Adele Reveals She Wants a Baby Girl with Rich Paul

Adele is ready to start a family with her boo Rich Paul.

Gayle King’s Ex-Husband Reacts to Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy

Gayle King 's ex-husband William Bumpus is praising the 69-year-old's "fantastic" Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’

The Hot Boys ' reunion is imminent.

Future Criticized By Fans for Letting Russell Willson Out-Daddy His Birthday Shoutout to Little Future

Future has been met with backlash over his relationship with his son.

Kid Rock Allegedly Waves Gun Around & Says The ‘N-Word’ Multiple Times During Interview

Kid Rock is making headlines for his erratic behavior.

Simon Guobadia Addresses Ex Porsha Williams Shading Him Over Lack Of US Citizenship, Says His ‘Only Limitations’ Are Not Being Able To Vote Or Rely On Government Benefits

Unlike other Bravo couples, "RHOA" star Porsha Williams and Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia seem to be done for real!

Cleveland health director reacts after judge rules Ohio law banning cities from tobacco regulation is unconstitutional

It was a big win for Cleveland and cities across the state after a Franklin County judge ruled a recent Ohio law that bans cities from regulating the sale of tobacco products is unconstitutional.

Akron school board approves $24 million in budget cuts, including elimination of 285 jobs

Despite protests from teachers and members of the community, members voted 5-1 in favor of the plan, citing a looming budget deficit.

AMBER ROSE BACKS DONALD TRUMP FOR PREZ 2024… Sparks Backlash

Amber Rose publicly endorsed one candidate for the 2024 US Presidential Election … surprising many followers with her choice — as it seems to contradict her public stances.

TRANSGENDER H.S. TRACK RUNNER SHOWERED W/ BOOS… After Winning Girls’ State Title

A transgender high school runner won a state title over the weekend, but instead of a rousing ovation, the athlete was met with a chorus of boos … with spectators voicing their displeasure over the track star's participation in the event.

Teen rapper accidentally kills himself on social media video after pointing gun at his head and pulling trigger

A teenage rapper accidentally killed himself while filming a video on social media when he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

