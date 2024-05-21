Jacquees And Prime Time’s Baby Girl Deiondra’s Epic Gender Reveal

R&B singer Jacquees and Prime Time Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra shared news not long ago that they were expecting.
Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders are now sharing whether they are expecting a cheerleader or a football player.
Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders shared photos of their gender reveal celebration held at their Atlanta residence on Saturday. The 30-year-old R&B singer and father-to-be broke the news on his Instagram account, revealing that they welcomed a baby boy with a dynamite theme, using a makeshift detonator marked “TNT” and blue smoke appearing throughout.
Captain ‘Team Boy’, Jacquees was ecstatic to shares the news of his first child with the world.
