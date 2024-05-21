Listen Live
Entertainment

Jacquees And Prime Time’s Baby Girl Deiondra’s Epic Gender Reveal

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R&B singer Jacquees and Prime Time Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra shared news not long ago that they were expecting.

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders are now sharing whether they are expecting a cheerleader or a football player.

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders shared photos of their gender reveal celebration held at their Atlanta residence on Saturday. The 30-year-old R&B singer and father-to-be broke the news on his Instagram account, revealing that they welcomed a baby boy with a dynamite theme, using a makeshift detonator marked “TNT” and blue smoke appearing throughout.

Captain ‘Team Boy’, Jacquees was ecstatic to shares the news of his first child with the world.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
12 items
News

Diddy Issues Video Statement Apologizing For 2016 Cassie Assault: “I’m Disgusted”

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

Local

Cleveland: Attempted Amazon Carjacker, Shot Dead, Just 17 Years Old

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close