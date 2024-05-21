Cam’ron’s ‘CNN’ Interview With Abby Phillips Went Left

CLOSE

Let this be a PSA, it might be safe to say if a highly reputable news outlet calls upon a rapper for an interview and that rapper doesn’t have some kind of charity going on, or something widely news worthy going on in their life, 9 times out of 10, your being called upon to speak on something in the culture that has become, widely news worthy, such as Diddy Combs 2016 hotel video and his apology.

CNN called upon Cam’ron to sit down for a talk on NewsNight on CNN with Abby Phillips to talk about the shocking clip, but at one point wondered out loud why he was booked. Cam’ron in the interview said he really didn’t know Diddy all like that and didn’t want to talk about the now infamous video, when Phillips doubled down on why she wanted to Cam’ron’s take by showing a video of Cam’ron and rapper Mase speaking highly of Diddy.

Cam’ron before the interviews abrupt end, had this to say:

‘Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?’

Then Cam’ron doubled down on his thought about the CNN interview with a post on his social media.

‘f*** they invite me on CNN for?’

