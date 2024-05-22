Listen Live
Diddy’s Son’s Mother Misa Hylton Says She’s Heartbroken About Cassie

Published on May 22, 2024

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Diddy has been on everyone’s mind lately especially since the release of that horrifying video of him allegedly assaulting his ex Cassie.  Diddy then made tempers flare with a follow up apology video two days later.  Can you imagine what his kids must feel after Diddy said that none of the things being said about him are true only for that video to come to light?

Diddy’s eldest son Justin by Hip Hop fashion designer Misa Hylton who has been riding with Diddy before the ‘Bad Boy’ inception has been vocal when her son got in DUI trouble, giving Diddy a tongue lashing.  Misa Hylton was furious about the raids on Diddy’s home where Homeland had guns aimed at her child, then escorted him out in handcuffs.  For the most part although Diddy is the father of her son she has been fair and after watching the Cassie video, she is speaking again and being fair.

Misa Hylton took to her social media to express her thoughts on the 2016 Diddy video that everyone has seen by now.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” …“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them — we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”  She concluded her caption: “Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Misa has always made it clear that she is here for and to fill in the gap for the Combs children but as it comes to Diddy what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

