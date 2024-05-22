Listen Live
50 Cent Sells Diddy Docuseries To Netflix

Published on May 22, 2024

Source: Derek White / Getty

It’s no secret how ‘Power’ Universe God, Curtis Jackson ’50 Cent’, feels about ‘Bad Boy’ records creator Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and that he has been threatening a documentary about Diddy for quite some time.  Well it seems that after the 2016 hotel video of an assault on Cassie dropped, prompting Diddy to counter with an apology video, the time for 50 Cent to strike is now.

It is being reported that 50 Cent in a bidding war has sold a Diddy docuseries and the winner was no other than Netflix.

According to TMZ:

Fifty’s multi-part documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Diddy was purchased by Netflix.  We’re told there was a massive bidding war over the doc, which was produced through 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, with multiple networks and all of the streaming platforms attempting to land the series.In other Diddy news in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, model Crystal McKinney claims that back in 2003 she met Diddy at a Men’s Fashion Week event and was invited back to his studio. She said Diddy and his entourage drunk Hennessy and had blunts in rotation but she felt strange after smoking it. McKinney says the blunt was laced with another drug. Diddy making her follow him to the bathroom, where he then forced himself on her, allegedly shoving her head down to his crotch and saying “suck it”.50 Cent has proven with Power Universe and BMF on Starz not mention others that what ever he touches for television turns to gold.

See below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

