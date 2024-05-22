50 Cent Sells Diddy Docuseries To Netflix

CLOSE

It’s no secret how ‘Power’ Universe God, Curtis Jackson ’50 Cent’, feels about ‘Bad Boy’ records creator Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and that he has been threatening a documentary about Diddy for quite some time. Well it seems that after the 2016 hotel video of an assault on Cassie dropped, prompting Diddy to counter with an apology video, the time for 50 Cent to strike is now.

It is being reported that 50 Cent in a bidding war has sold a Diddy docuseries and the winner was no other than Netflix.

According to TMZ: