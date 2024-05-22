The Bijou Star Files: Chile! What Did Kelly Rowland Say??

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 22, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KELLY ROWLAND HEATED EXCHANGE AT CANNES!!! Pops Off On Security Guard

Kelly Rowland‘s not the life of the party at the Cannes Film Festival … in fact, the way she’s waving her finger, seems she’s downright pissed about something going on at a big glitzy event. Read More

CAITLIN CLARK CUSSES AT REF …Earns Costly Technical Foul In Loss

Caitlin Clark‘s WNBA growing pains continued Monday night … this time, a profane outburst at a ref cost her team a technical foul — which hurt the Fever in yet another loss. Read More

Porsha Williams Reportedly Files Emergency Order Requesting Permission To Film ‘RHOA’ In Mansion Shared With Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has reportedly filed an emergency order requesting permission to film ‘RHOA’ in the mansion she shares with Simon Guobadia. Read More

Simon Guobadia Says His 3 Kids Are Homeless Amid His Divorce From Porsha Williams

Simon Guobadia recently took to social media to inform his followers that his children are currently displaced from their home. Read More

Cassie’s Close Friend Tiffany Red Claims Person Diddy Allegedly Hung From A 17th-Floor Balcony Was A Woman: ‘He’s Not Sorry’

Tiffany Red, a songwriter and a longtime friend of Cassie, is speaking out again after Diddy‘s apology video for the 2016 hotel assault, and she claims that the person who Cassie alleged got hung over a 17th-floor balcony was a woman. Read More

DIDDY SUED BY FORMER MODEL WHO CLAIMS DRUGGING, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit filed by a former model who claims the disgraced mogul enticed her with promises of career advancement, but she claims his plan was far more sinister. Read More

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Speaks Out As More Details Are Reported About His & Cassie’s Settlement (WATCH)

One of Diddy‘s former bodyguards is speaking out as more details are being reported about his and Cassie‘s settlement. Read More

Lloyd Pens Sweet Message To Ashanti & Nelly’s Unborn Child After Singing To Her Pregnant Belly (Video)

Lloyd has penned a sweet message to Ashanti and Nelly‘s unborn child after serenading the singer’s baby bump during a recent performance. Read More

Four Seasons Orlando Gave THIS Hilarious Reaction To Viral Baby Who Wants To Visit (Video)

Four Seasons Orlando is ready to welcome the viral baby who wants to visit. In the last few days, a toddler has trended on TikTok for her shocking response to a vacation question! Read More

LAMELO BALL SUED BY YOUNG HORNETS FAN’S FAM… Allegedly Drove Over, Broke Kids Foot W/ Car

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are at the center of a new lawsuit filed in North Carolina … after a woman claims her 11-year-old son tried to get an autograph from the NBA star, but was left with a bad injury instead. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN Hit with $9M Lawsuit …ALLEGEDLY USED GEORGE FLOYD FORCE ON WOMAN

Derek Chauvin — the disgraced police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd — is facing new troubling allegations that sound painfully similar to what the world witnessed nearly 4 years ago. Read More

Deputy Federal Liberal Leader Sussan Ley Calls For Australian Boycott Of Diddy’s Music Following 2016 Assault Video

Deputy federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley is speaking out and has urged Australians to boycott Diddy following the release of the disturbing footage showing the mogul physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie. Read More

Snoop Dogg Is Selling a Blunt Roach and Other Artifacts in ‘The Shiznit’ Memorabilia Auction

One lucky Snoop Dogg fan can now get their hands on a …Read More

Anthony Edwards’ ‘Bring Ya Ass’ Comment Becomes New Slogan for Minnesota Tourism

Anthony Edwards’ viral “Bring Ya Ass” moment with Charles Barkley has become a new slogan for Minnesota’s tourism agency. Read More

FAMU’s Donation Scandal & The Underlying Issue Of HBCU Underfunding

As Florida A&M University pulls back the layers of a massive donation scandal, it has also unveiled the ongoing dilemma of HBCU underfunding and desperation to secure financial resources. Read More

Syleena Johnson Officially Joins R&B Supergroup, The Chi, Featuring Carl Thomas And Dave Hollister

Three years ago, Donnell Jones, Carl Thomas, and Dave Hollister came together to create the R&B supergroup, The Chi. There wasn’t much talk about the newly formed group after the announcement. But now, the trio has reemerged with a new member, Grammy-nominated singer Syleena Johnson. Read More

Bronny James On What It’s Like Being The Son Of NBA Star LeBron James: ‘A Lot Of Criticism Gets Thrown My Way’

Being the child of a famous person can come with a lot of pressure. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces ‘all of government approach’ for summer safety plan

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and law enforcement officials gathered Tuesday to announce their summer safety plan. Read More

Denver Teen Faces 60 Years After Setting Fire To Wrong Home, Killing Family Of 5, Over Stolen iPhone

Kevin Bui, a Denver, Colorado teen who set fire to the wrong home, killing an innocent Senegalese family of 5, over a stolen iPhone, has pleaded guilty and is now facing 60 years in prison. Read More

Ohio Man Inside Tesla In ‘Full Self-Driving’ Mode Nearly Collides With Moving Train

An Ohio man named Craig Doty II recently revealed he was inside a Tesla in “full self-driving” mode and nearly collided with a moving train! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am