The Bijou Star Files: Diddy Dissed Chaka Khan!?

CHAKA KHAN’S DAUGHTER DIDDY DISSED, SCREAMED AT MOM… Happy He’s Going Down
Chaka Khan‘s daughter Indira is relishing in Diddy‘s downfall, and it’s all over a longstanding — and previously unknown — beef she has with him for allegedly disrespecting her legendary mother. Read More
New Orleans’ Da Show Stoppaz Is Suing Beyoncé & Big Freedia Over ‘Break My Soul’
Former New Orleans group Da Showstoppaz is suing Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Big Freedia for copyright infringement. Beyoncé’s 2022 single, ‘Break My Soul,’ is at the center of the lawsuit. Read More
Families Of 19 Students Impacted By The Uvalde School Shooting Sue Texas State Police In $500 Million Lawsuit
Grieving Texan families are now seeking monetary justice for the children impacted by the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Read More
Were Thousands Misled By Tulsa Real Estate Fund? | TSR Investigates
Jay Morrison was reportedly a trusted financial advisor in Atlanta, Georgia. However, he’s now under fire, as some investors say he scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Read More
Joe Budden And Tahiry Jose Go IN On Each Other After She Reacted To Him Speaking On Cassie & Diddy
Joe Budden stepped into The Shade Room with a lengthy response to his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Joseaccusing him of abuse. Read More
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley Shares A Message For Her Following Her Post About Single Life
Porsha Williams‘ ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley shared a message for her after she recently shared a post about being single and healed. Read More
JERMAINE DUPRI Music List BEYOND Disrespectful To R&B
Jermaine Dupri is incensed over Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list … specifically, the lack of R&B inclusion. Read More
Charlamagne Tha God Says People Should ‘Focus On The Issue’ Instead Of Focusing On The ‘Individual’ While Speaking On Diddy
Charlamagne Tha God was recently a guest on The View and was asked about Diddy’s sexual misconduct allegations and also took the time to address 2016 video of the mogul assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie in a hotel. Read More
Lebron James Gives Advice To Caitlin Clark After Losing Her First 4 Games In The WNBA
The WNBA is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, largely thanks to the wave of talented players joining the league. Read More
Meek Milk Unfollows Diddy Amid Backlash Over Cassie Assault Video
Meek Mill is the latest to make a bold to show where he stands with Diddy. Read More
George Floyd Biopic in the Works, Will Be Executive Produced By His Daughter
The life and unjust murder of George Floyd will be documented in an upcoming biopic. Read More
Terrence Howard Claims He Remembers Being Born and That Gravity Can Be Killed in Bonkers Joe Rogan Interview
Terrence Howard made some pretty bizarre claims during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Read More
Gunna’s Upcoming ‘P by Gunna’ Brand Will Be Released Exclusively Through BoohooMAN
Gunna’s new clothing brand, P by Gunna, will be exclusively released through the popular clothing store BoohooMAN. Read More
Watch Eminem and 50 Cent Star in Trailer for LeBron James-Produced Documentary on the History of Music Piracy
Eminem and LeBron James are teaming up for an upcoming Paramount+ documentary that chronicles the history of music piracy. Read More
50 Cent Continues to Mock Diddy, Says Peloton Removed His Music ‘To Make Sure No Fat Girls Like Him’
50 Cent has kept the jokes flying about Sean “Diddy” Combs. Read More
Angel Reese Becomes Part Owner of DC Power Soccer Club, Joining Ranks of Athlete Team Owners
Angel Reese has officially invested in the DC Power Football Club, joining the ranks of other athletes who also own a stake in sports teams. Read More
Judge Shuts Down Tyrese Gibson’s Ex-Wife Norma’s Plea for Temporary Restraining Order Over Alleged Harassment
Gibson’s ex-wife Norma was denied her request for a temporary restraining order against the actor — but their war is far from over. Read More
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis
Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially 'Questionable' For Tonight's Game 4
The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”