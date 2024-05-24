The Bijou Star Files: Mase Saving Diddy Comments For Documentary

CLOSE

Mase Says He’s ‘Saving’ His Diddy Takes ‘For the Documentary’

The 'It Is What It Is' co-host addressed his silence surrounding Diddy on Tuesday's episode.

Social Media Reacts To LeBron James & Charles Barkley Publicly Supporting Caitlin Clark (Videos)

LeBron James and Charles Barkley recently showed their support for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, prompting social media to share various reactions.

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Family Breaks Their Silence On O.J.’s Recent Passing

Nicole Brown Simpson's family has broken their silence on the recent passing of O.J. Simpson.

Evelyn Lozada Responds To Social Media Critics Flaming Her Message About “Known Abusers”

Evelyn Lozada got a whole bunch of mixed reactions to her recent statement about "known abusers."

Social Media Is Reacting To THIS Resurfaced Clip Of Diddy Which Didn’t Age Well (WATCH)

Social media is discussing a resurfaced clip of Diddy appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' which didn't age too well.

MICHAEL STRAHAN DAUGHTER SUFFERS MEMORY LOSS During Cancer Treatment

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is facing a new hurdle in her cancer battle — an unfortunate side-effect of her medical treatment.

NBA INVESTIGATION INTO JOSH GIDDEY CLOSED

Josh Giddey is now in the clear … months after police closed their investigation into allegations the Thunder star had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl — the NBA has followed suit.

‘SIMPSONS’ SHOWRUNNER SHOW DIDN’T PREDICT DIDDY Slams Viral Image As AI Fake

"The Simpsons" may have a reputation for making pop culture predictions that come to fruition, but in the case of Diddy's downfall, the Fox cartoon made no such prophecy.

Brooklyn Man Who Gunned Down 17-Year-Old Girl For Rejecting His Advances At Party Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

A Crown Heights, Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after gunning down a 17-year-old girl who rejected his romantic advances at a party in 2022.

Jeannie Mai Says ‘Cassie’s Voice Has Been A Shield And Sanctuary’ For Her After Accusing Jeezy Of Physical Abuse Amid Divorce

Jeannie Mai, 45, says she sees herself in Cassie, 37, claiming her "voice has been a shield and sanctuary" for her after recently accusing her estranged husband Jeezy, 46, of physical abuse amid their divorce.

Lizzo Overcomes ‘Dark Cloud’ Of Depression: ‘I’m The Happiest I’ve Been In 10 Months, But I’m Not As Carefree As I Used To Be’

While updating fans on her mental health as of late, Lizzo says she's overcome a "dark cloud" of depression, becoming "the happiest" she's been in 10 months, but she's no longer as carefree as she used to be.

Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP During Jobs Hearing: ‘My Blackness Makes Me Unqualified?’

Representative Jasmine Crockett recently raised concerns about a Republican proposal that could undermine efforts to promote diversity in hiring if a Republican candidate wins the presidency in 2024.

‘Seinfeld’ Star Michael Richards Reflects on Racist Outburst Nearly 18 Years Later: ‘The Damage Was Inside of Me’

Seinfeld star Michael Richards stepped away from the spotlight nearly two decades ago following an incident in a comedy club where he used the N-word during a racist tirade directed at a group of hecklers.

