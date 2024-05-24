Listen Live
Sean Kingston And His Mom Arrested For Numerous Alleged Fraud And Theft Charges

Published on May 24, 2024

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Beautiful Girls aren’t they only ones who wanna do Sean Kingston dirt, as it has been reported that authorities arrested the Jamaican rapper as well as his mother the numerous alleged fraud and theft charges.

Thursday, Sean Kingston’s mother, 61 year old Janice Turner, was arrested on fraud charges at the artist’s Southwest Ranches home, a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami following a raid at the home.  Then authorities in Southern California Thursday arrested singer Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, on numerous fraud and theft charges on a warrant out of Florida.

According to reports Sean Kingston, was renting the mansion, is accused of not completing payments to VER VER Entertainment on a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television. Allegedly Kingston persuaded the company to accept a lower down payment and credit towards the purchase by saying he would produce promotional videos for the company with Justin Bieber, he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and never pays.

This isn’t the first time the 34 year old rapper, Sean Kingston, has had charges filed against him for receiving things and never paying for it based on his celebrity status.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

