Kelly Rowland Speaks On What Really Happened On The Red Carpet

A video went viral a couple days ago of singer Kelly Rowland gracing the red carpet at a Cannes Film Festival event parade waving and smiling for the cameras while going up the stair case. It appeared that there was some sort of ‘Dilemma’ causing Kelly Rowland to have to get the security team together. The video didn’t capture what was said, nor did we know what happened. So the question was posed on social media What did Kelly Rowland say?? Kelly Rowland is now proving the answer.

According to Kelly Rowland in a new interview with AP News Entertainment, the ‘Mea Culpa’ lead actress started by saying that the female security guard involved “knows what happened,” and so does she.

“…I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,”

A funny as the video appeared Kelly Rowland caught some backlash with some accusing Kelly Rowland of being a diva .

If you recall Kelly Rowland was accused of being a diva earlier this year after she walked off the set of the “Today” show because the dressing rooms “weren’t up to par,” prompting guest Rita Ora to step in as co-host at the last minute.

See video below