Big Glo might owe a BIG check. Atlanta investor goes in on GloRilla for allegedly running off with six figures of his money.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Aristotle Varner Jr. of Aristotle Investments named the ‘Tomorrow’ rapper as a bad investment during his recent interview with The Morning Hustle radio show. He details claims that Glo defaulted on their agreement (in which he paid nearly $400K for her services), and tells that she still has two tasks to complete. This issue has been ongoing since March 2023. The alleged contract breach is apparently being is handled in court, but Aristotle says that he is “pissed off” by the entire situation.

“She was [already] big. It’s just—you know—celebrity, cocky, I’m not going to fulfill the contract s***…you know how that s*** go.” -Aristotle

The investor’s sit down with TMH was far more friendly than his previous hot take on social media. In a resurfaced Instagram live, he blasts the Memphis-born rapper for allegedly stealing his money, and wishes her everything but well.

“F*** GloRilla…All bad s*** please happen [to her]… I’m getting my get back, I ain’t gone lie to you…pay me my f****ng money,” he said.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

GloRilla and Aristotle before the deal went left.

In the words of Big Glo, “At the end of the day, the day gone end”…but, will it end in repayment and on good terms for these two?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money appeared first on Black America Web.

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money was originally published on blackamericaweb.com