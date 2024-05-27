Pastor Jamal Bryant Announces Engagement To Pastor Karri Turner

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order as Atlanta Mega Church Pastor Jamal Bryant made an announcement during his Sunday service that he is officially engaged to Pastor Karri Turner.

Reality television fans who were hoping for a reconcilation to Pastor Jamal Bryant‘s ex-wife “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, might be a little taken back. However his flock at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was ecstatic by the announcement.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know. You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman,” “The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife.”

