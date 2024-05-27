Listen Live
Entertainment

Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Plane To L.A.

Published on May 27, 2024

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Former Heavy Weight Champion of the world Mike Tyson has reportedly suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday night.

In a statement from, 57 year old boxing great, Mike Tyson’s representative:

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

This comes a little under two months before Mike Tyson, is set to return to the ring after almost 20 years. On July 20, Iron Mike, will take on 27-year-old Jake Paul in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live streaming on Netflix.

Let’s keep Mike Tyson uplifted in our prayers.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

