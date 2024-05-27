Listen Live
Crime

Former ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot in Los Angeles

Published on May 27, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - October 29, 2023

Source: Actor Johnny Wactor is seen in Old City on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images).

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, his mother told TMZ. Wactor was with a coworker outside of work when he noticed three men messing with his vehicle.

The shooting occured around 3:25 a.m., according to the LAPD. Wactor initially believed someone was about to tow his car, according to CNN. When he went to confront the thieves, one suspect turned and shot him. Wactor was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 37.

It’s believed the suspects were attempting to steal his catalytic converter. As of Monday morning there is no update on the identities of them.

Related: 2-Time PGA Tour Winner, Grayson Murray, Dead

Wactor was best known for portraying Brando Corbin on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022, when his character was written out of the show. He also starred in “Criminal Minds,” “Hollywood Girl,” “NCIS,” “Station 19,” “The OA,” and “Westworld.” He got his first big role in 2007 on the Lifetime show “Army Wives.”

Wactor was known to be well-respected and liked by those that knew him, according to those close to him.

“[Wactor was] not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him,” David Shaul, Wactor’s agent, said in a statement to CNN. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

