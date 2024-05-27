105 Summer Activity Ideas

Long, sunny days. Clear, cool nights. Undoubtedly, summer is upon us. The annual problem of our generation is finding a good way to spend the allotted 104 days (or whatever Phineas and Ferb said).
What we’re saying is, the kids aren’t the only ones who should have fun this season. New adventures are available for adults during the summer, too.
If you’re looking for a place to start, here are 105 activities to add to your summer bucket list.
- Adult summer camp (this one is top rated)
- Join a book club
- Have a staycation
- Help clean up a park
- Take a cooking class
- Write a short story
- Host a worship night
- Ride a hot air balloon
- Attend an women’s or men’s retreat
- Complete your library’s summer reading plan
- Try archery
- Join a kickball team
- Take a salsa class
- Visit a winery
- Go horseback riding
- Attend a festival
- Have a picnic
- Host a pool party
- Go hiking
- Try laser tag
- Have a water gun and water balloon fight
- Try water skiing
- Refresh your wardrobe
- Try mini golfing
- Complete a 5k
- Take karate classes
- Go fishing
- Become a mentor
- Go on a cruise
- Host a themed night
- Start a garden
- Take a flower arrangement class
- Try rock climbing
- Complete a scavenger hunt
- Attend a concert
- Go roller skating
- Try skydiving
- Join a supper club
- Host a BBQ
- Try glass blowing
- Take a wheel throwing class
- Take a coding class
- Host a karaoke night
- Take swimming lessons
- Attend a personal growth retreat
- Take tennis lessons
- Start a small business
- Visit a farmer’s market
- Rent a cabin
- Visit an amusement park
- Go on a road trip
- Learn to change a tire
- Take a makeup class
- Fly kites
- Visit an art gallery
- Attend jazz festival
- Host a charcuterie board night
- Attend a museum event
- Visit a carnival
- Create a gratitude jar
- Start a YouTube channel
- Go camping with friends
- Complete a Bible study and prayer challenge
- Watch the sunrise and sunset
- Create a vision board
- Host a movie night
- Study a new language
- Have a “Mukbang”
- Make your own candles
- Create a scrapbook
- Attend an estate auction
- Have a spa day
- Feed the homeless
- Have a beach day
- Visit a new state
- Have a photoshoot with your friends or family
- Host a game night
- Visit an aquarium
- Enjoy a drive-in movie
- Try a dessert crawl
- Dance in the rain
- Go on a nature walk
- Enjoy homemade popsicles
- Complete a journaling challenge
- Attend a charity event
- Declutter your home
- Host a family game night
- Go ziplining
- Run through the sprinklers
- Complete a budgeting or savings challenge
- Participate in a beach clean up project
- Visit a dine-in theater
- Attend a professional conference
- Take a dance class
- Attend a live taping of a talk show
- Visit a new city
- Go on a sunset dinner cruise
- Try a new hair cut or color
- Implement “Summer Fridays”
- Get a new pet
- Host or join a small group
- Go bike riding
- Take a photography class
