The Bijou Star Files: Deiondra Sanders Baby Daddy Name Drama

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 28, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Deiondra Sanders Addresses Criticism After Explaining Why Her & Jacquees’ Son Will Not Be Taking His Name As Junior

Deiondra Sanders is adamant that her baby boy with singer Jacquees will not be a Junior — and she’s explaining why. Read More

Yung Miami Denies Getting Golden Showers From Diddy: ‘I Was Playing!’

City Girls rapper Yung Miami denied that she’s a fan of golden showers, which she previously indicated she enjoyed. Read More

Girl’s Kindergarten Graduation Goes Viral After Her SHOCKING Answer About Desired “Career” (VIDEO)

When Aria Noelle took the stage at her graduation, the last thing her mother expected was that her six-year-old would go viral. Read More

The Barbz Cheer Outside Nicki Minaj’s Hotel To Celebrate Her Release From Police Custody In Amsterdam (Video)

The Barbz are standing ten toes down for Nicki Minaj following her release from police custody in Amsterdam. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Sha’Carri’s First Win Of The Olympic Season

Sha’Carri Richardson won her first race of the season on May 25 at the Prefontaine Classic and social media is showering her with love. Read More

Snoop Dogg Shares His Thoughts On Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Rap Beef

Snoop Dogg has officially shared his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef. Read More

Donald Trump Presses Republicans To Pass Law Granting Him Permanent Immunity From Incarceration

Donald Trump is pressuring Republicans to pass legislation that will guarantee he will not be prosecuted if he becomes president. Read More

‘Scarface’ Star Confesses To Killing Wife & Alleged Lover In Dramatic Testimony (VIDEO)

TikTok star Ali Abulaban is accused of gunning down his estranged wife Ana and her friend in a fit of rage. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Remembers Doubting ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Success & Thinking She Should Would Have To Sell Episodes Out Of Her Car

Shonda Rhimes is recalling her rise to success as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gears up to celebrate its 20th season. Read More

17-Year-Old Student Earns A Degree From Savannah State University Before Receiving Her High School Diploma

A 17-year-old student is currently going viral after revealing that she received a college degree before getting her high school Diploma! Read More

Tina Knowles Recalls Beyoncé Getting ‘Bullied’ As A Kid: ‘She Was Very Shy’

Tina Knowles is opening up about her three daughters, including her bonus baby Kelly Rowland, and biological babies Solange Knowles and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who apparently was a “very shy” girl who got “bullied” as a kid. Read More

America’s Best Removes Diddy’s Sean John Eyeglasses Following Domestic Assault Video

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has decided to discontinue selling Diddy’s Sean John eyeglasses following the release of the 2016 video that showed Diddy physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie… Read More

‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot After Confronting Car Thieves

Johnny Wactor, an actor known for starring in General Hospital, has died after an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles, … Read More

65-Year-Old Bishop Fires Back Against “Grooming” Claims After Marrying 19-Year-Old [Video]

An Iowa bishop has sparked controversy online after marrying a young woman when she was 19 years old. Read More

Dwyane and Zaya Wade Launch ‘Translatable’ to Empower LGBTQ+ Youth and Educate Their Families

Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya have teamed up to create a safe space for young LGBTQ+ people of color. Read More

Fantasia Barrino Celebrates 20th Anniversary of American Idol Victory

On this day, two decades ago, Fantasia Barrino stole our hearts and made a name for herself by winning the third season of American Idol. Read More

GloRilla Sued by Atlanta Investor for Alleged $400K Fraud [Video]

GloRilla is facing a lawsuit from Atlanta investor Aristotle Varner Jr., who claims she defrauded him of over $400,000 by failing to fulfill her promotional commitments. Read More

Controversial Video by Spelman Alumna Sparks Debate Over Greek Life and Faith at HBCUs

In the video, Angelise Prince publicly renounced her alma mater and explained her reasons, prompting widespread discussion and controversy online. Read More

Massiel Taveras Clashes with Cannes Security, Same Guard Kelly Rowland Confronted

Another celebrity has had a heated encounter with security at Cannes, and it appears to involve the same guard Kelly Rowland confronted earlier this week. Read More

Ayesha Curry & Husband Steph Curry Welcome Baby No. 4, Son Caius Chai

Baby makes six! Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry have welcomed their fourth child together. Read More

Video shows vehicle doing donuts under Playhouse Square chandelier in Cleveland amid Memorial Day weekend crimes downtown

A wild video surfaced over Memorial Day weekend of the iconic chandelier at Playhouse Square in Cleveland with a ring of flames below it, and a screeching vehicle doing doughnuts around it. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am