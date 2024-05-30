CLOSE

FOX 8 reports that a pickup truck crashed into an airplane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. It’s been confirmed that the truck was driven by a city of Cleveland employee who works at the airport.

From FOX 8:

A person in the vehicle suffered a minor injury, according to a Tuesday statement from the airport. Air traffic was not impacted, officials said.

The airport is now investigating.

The plane was parked at the time of the crash. No one was on board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family

RELATED: Cleveland’s Own Harmony Pinkston Drops Visual For ‘Young n Love’

RELATED: Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis

Truck Crashes Into Airplane At Cleveland Airport was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com