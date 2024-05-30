Listen Live
Truck Crashes Into Airplane At Cleveland Airport

Published on May 30, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

FOX 8 reports that a pickup truck crashed into an airplane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. It’s been confirmed that the truck was driven by a city of Cleveland employee who works at the airport.

From FOX 8:

A person in the vehicle suffered a minor injury, according to a Tuesday statement from the airport. Air traffic was not impacted, officials said.

The airport is now investigating.

The plane was parked at the time of the crash. No one was on board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Truck Crashes Into Airplane At Cleveland Airport  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

