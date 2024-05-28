Ice Cube Had To Let Know ‘No Vaseline’ Is The Best Diss Track Ever

CLOSE

2024 has been the year of the diss track, Drake And Kendrick Lamar have been battling it out trading diss track for diss track until Kendrick Lamar ‘Damn!’ put out a diss album. This epic battle has been sparked conversation about some of greatest diss track in Hip Hop such as Tupac Shakur‘s “Hit ‘Em Up” and Nas “Ether”. But Ice Cube at a recent show had to let fans know that “No Vaseline” was the best diss track ever.

Ice Cube showed love to Tupac Shakur, Nas and K. Dot, but because his “No Vaseline” knocked out the entire N.W.A and their manager Jerry Heller, he says he deserves the crown! He admitted the song was created eons ago — when tensions were high — but, now he’s showing Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella, and the late Eazy-E love, rather than lyrically picking at the scab.

See videos below