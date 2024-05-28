Listen Live
Entertainment

Little Girl Goes Viral For Going In On NYPD

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

There is nothing like a Childs love for their mother.  A little girl has gone viral for going in on NYPD when her mother was accused of stealing.

Cameras started rolling for the mother’s protection, however the little girl said she wanted them to stop being recorded because they didn’t give their permission.  The little girl was furious at New York police for accusing her mother of stealing.

“Leave my mother alone before it be a mother f-ing problem,”

You could hear the police officers radio given a description of the person who allegedly stole a pair of Moncler glasses, which clearly wasn’t the little girls mother however the little girl said she had an idea who did steal the glasses.

“My aunt stole glasses, it wasn’t her. Do she have a f**king white t-shirt on? NO! NO,” “On my soul, leave my mother alone. On my dead father, she don’t have nothing.”

Officers tried to calm the little girl down to no avail.

“My mother get arrested, I swear to God bruh, imma punch somebody in the face,” “Y’all got me messed up on my soul,”

The glasses weren’t found on the mother however she was taken away in handcuffs.

The 2 part video of the ordeal has gone viral.

See videos below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

Entertainment

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

Warner Home Video's DVD Release Of "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown"
Entertainment News

R.I.P. Original “Charlie Brown” Voice Actor Peter Robbins Has Died at Age 65

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Crush to Make Debut at The Q

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

News

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close